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Home / Sports / TN Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna inaugurates renovated Anna Swimming Pool in Chennai

TN Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna inaugurates renovated Anna Swimming Pool in Chennai

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Anna Swimming Pool, refurbished for Rs 2.75 crore by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority.

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The Olympic-standard facility in Chennai features a 50-metre main pool with a depth ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 metres, along with a 25-metre training (warm-up) pool.

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As part of the renovation, the flooring and wall tiles have been replaced, while new pipelines, pumps, filtration systems, swimming ladders, gratings and other modern equipment have been installed to enhance safety and training standards.

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A 1,500 sq ft air-conditioned gymnasium has also been established at the venue. Qualified coaches have been appointed to provide training for both competitive swimmers and the general public.

The minister said the upgraded infrastructure would provide athletes with a safe, high-quality environment for training and help promote swimming in the state.

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He also noted that the state government is constructing new swimming pools at the Madurai District Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore and at the Karur District Sports Complex at Rs 6.27 crore. Renovation works are also underway at the Hosur swimming pool in Krishnagiri district at a cost of Rs 23 lakh and the Velachery swimming pool in Chennai at Rs 16.35 crore, taking the total investment in four swimming pool projects across Tamil Nadu to Rs 35.35 crore.

The event was attended by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Secretary Sandeep Nanduri, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Member Secretary J Meganatha Reddy, and other senior government officials. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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