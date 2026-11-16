TNCA congratulates Jay Shah on his re-appointment as ICC Chairman

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) congratulated Jay Shah on his re-appointment as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term.

In a statement, TNCA Honorary Secretary U Bhagwandas Rao said Jay Shah's leadership and commitment would play a significant role in shaping the future of international cricket, expanding the game's global presence and making it more inclusive.

“His visionary leadership and continued commitment will play a significant role in shaping the future of International Cricket and driving the growth and development of the game. His leadership will inspire future generations and further enhance cricket's global presence. We extend our heartfelt wishes to him for a successful tenure as he leads the game towards a stronger, more inclusive and promising future," he said.

The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways.

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The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future.

Jay Shah said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders," he said.

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“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," Shah concluded. (ANI)

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