London [UK], June 16 (ANI): Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hailed Aiden Markram's title-sealing century against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, saying that it is up there with the finest tons scored during the tournament finals.

No stranger to scoring big runs on grand occasions, Ricky Ponting has a history of stepping up when it mattered the most. His classic 140 against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final in 2003 and 111* against England in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2009 are some of his finest ODI knocks.

Speaking in the aftermath of the epic World Test Championship Final at Lord's, Ponting had high praise for Markram's cracking ton that helped South Africa lift the mace, placing the knock among the best centuries that he could recall on the big stage.

"When you look back through big ICC events, I think the first thing that probably comes to mind is World Cup finals," Ponting told ICC Digital.

"And then probably Travis Head's innings (137) in the World Cup (2023) final, and then the last World Test Championship final (163). And this one is got to be absolutely as good as any of those, considering the stage, considering where South African cricket's been over the last couple of years, particularly their Test side," he added.

South Africa failed to make the WTC Final in the first two editions of the tournament but found a new direction under the pairing of head coach Shukri Conrad and skipper Temba Bavuma in January 2023. The Lord's win was their eighth successive victory in Tests, one short of their personal best.

One of the changes in the South Africa setup under the new leadership was the return of Aiden Markram, who had been dropped from the tour of Australia in the 2022/23 season after an extended poor run with the bat.

Markram repaid the faith reposed in him with a spectacular 115 on his return in February 2023, and has looked a more determined batter in the red-ball format since, as exemplified by his fighting ton against India on a tricky surface in Cape Town in January 2024 and his Lord's masterclass.

"To be able to stand up and perform like that when your team needs you the most is what reputations are made of. I think everyone has always known how good a player Markram was," Ponting added.

"And I must admit, a couple of years ago, when South Africa toured Australia, I could not believe that Aiden Markram was not in that touring squad at all. He did not even make the squad."

"And here we are a couple of years later and he has played one of probably his greatest knocks. I am sure if you asked him, he would probably say that that is the knock that he is most proud of in his Test career, and I am pretty sure his teammates who watched it all unfold would probably say the same thing."

"So, it is a great individual achievement for him, and it's a magnificent achievement for the South African team," he concluded.

Coming to the match, on day first, Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.

With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood helped Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at day one end, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten. A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.

Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, frustrating 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia. Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998.

Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

