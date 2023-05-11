To be continued...: Real dazed by De Bruyne’s sucker punch in draw

Madrid, May 10

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland were relaxed and laughing as they embraced after the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They both seemed satisfied following an even first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday and left the Champions League semifinal wide open going into next week’s return match in Manchester.

Champions League Result (last-4) R Madrid 1-1 Man City Vinicius 36’ De Bruyne 67’

Vinicius and Kevin de Bruyne scored with long-range strikes in a match in which Madrid’s defence successfully kept Haaland — the Champions League’s leading scorer — from being decisive.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior gives his side the lead. Photos: Reuters

“I think both teams have the feeling that it was a good result,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his 190th Champions League match as coach. “Maybe we played a bit better to deserve a victory, but it’s a series that will be even until the last minute.”

Madrid beat City in last year’s semifinals and went on to win a record-extending 14th Champions League title while the English club again fell short of European success.

“It was an even match,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “They scored when we were better and we equalized when they were better. It will all be decided in Manchester.”

City controlled possession but couldn’t translate it into significant scoring opportunities. Haaland wasted a few chances early but wasn’t much of a threat throughout the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. — AP