To bowl and bat in death overs is very tough but we need to get our act together: Rohit Sharma

PTI

Guwahati, October 3

Rohit Sharma admitted that T20 contests are pretty much settled during the death overs and India skipper wants a better execution of plans from his team mates, though he is not overly worried about his team's consistent struggle at that crucial stage of the match.

Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 237 for 3 in the second T20 on Sunday but the Proteas took the game deep before eventually falling short by 16 runs as the hosts claimed their first series-win over South African at home.

"The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well," Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together."

India's top four batters once again came up with splendid effort and Rohit said they would look to continue their ultra-aggressive approach.

"It is something that all of us came together and said what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it," he said.

"What I have seen in the last eight to 10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well."

A disappointed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma put the blame on his bowlers.

"It wasn't our best performance, the conditions were different. We couldn't execute our plans. Late with the bat, I thought we could have given it a good go with 220 but 240 was too high," he said.

For South Africa, David Miller yet again put on display his big-hitting prowess with a 47-ball 106 not out, studded with eight fours and seven sixes.

"Miller was looking good, a lot of confidence to be taken from his performance. The conditions were tough, we tried to get it swinging the ball early. But when it reduced, we saw how easy it was," the South African skipper said.

India will next take on South Africa in the third and final T20I in Indore on October 4.