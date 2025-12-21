"To have family and friends, to be able to contribute....": Carey after Ashes-sealing performance at Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], December 21 (ANI): Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his batting heroics in his hometown to seal the Ashes series at Adelaide, expressed his privilege at being able to play in front of a "special" home crowd and hailed fellow batters Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for their crucial performances.

Alex Carey had a Test match of a lifetime, as not only did he get to score his maiden Ashes century in front of his family at his home ground, but he also formed a partnership with fellow South Australian Travis, which proved to be instrumental in sealing the Ashes series for his side and keeping England waiting for a few more years to repeat their 2010/11 heroics in the Aussie land. Besides his batting, he was just as exceptional behind the stumps, taking some really clean catches to prove his mettle as one of the best glovesmen in world cricket right now.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Carey said, "We knew what was on the line coming into this match, and I thought the boys stayed really present and played what was in front of us. We know England is such a good cricket team and that we were going to be challenged. Again, right to the end today, it was a real grind. For the boys to all chip in throughout the series so far, it has been a lot of fun. And this Adelaide crowd throughout the last five days has just been something special."

"Travis, again, something special here - four Test hundreds at the same venue. I know how good he is, and he is showing the world he's one of the best players. To have family and friends, to be able to contribute to Australia's victories, is always something I am trying to do. To do it here (score his maiden Ashes century) in Adelaide this week was pretty amazing. I am lucky to play a lot of Sheffield Shield cricket here, it is a familiar surface. Against a really good bowling attack, we were definitely challenged throughout the day. To be able to put on a partnership with Usman Khawaja, who came back into the group and played really well at late notice, it was fantastic again, not surprising from such a great player," he added.

Speaking about his wicketkeeping, Carey said that being a glovesman alongside some world-class bowlers in the team creates fine opportunities for him.

Lastly, on spinner Nathan Lyon, who injured his hamstring on the final day of the Test, Carey said, "Fingers crossed he is okay, he was really, really special yesterday late in the day. It has been a lot of fun, and this bowling attack is really, really good."

After Australia won the toss, they opted to bat first. But the relentless pace of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse put them in a soup at 94/4. It was Usman Khawaja's veteran instincts and signature cuts and sweeps during his 126-ball 82, consisting of 10 fours, which slowly brought back the momentum to the Aussies, with Alex Carey also firing at the other end. Carey brought up his maiden Ashes ton, scoring 106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six. A half-century run stand between Mitchell Starc (54 in 75 balls, with eight fours) and Scott Boland (14*) troubled England just when they wanted to bundle Aussies for below 300. Aussies scored 371 in 91.2 overs.

Archer (5/53) delivered a brilliant fifer for England, with Josh Tongue and Will Jacks getting a couple each.

Later, Nathan Lyon (2/70) and skipper Pat Cummins (3/70) kept England away from forming big partnerships, reducing them to 168/8 by getting wickets just when England looked to find an escape. However, a century stand between skipper Ben Stokes (83 in 198 balls, with eight fours) and a resolute Archer (51 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) powered England to 286, with their trail at 85 runs. Boland played a significant role in wiping out the tail-end with three wickets.

In their second innings, England had the upper hand over Australia at one point, with Australia at 149/4. However, hometown heroes Travis Head (170 in 219 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and Carey (72 in 128 balls, with six fours) revelled amid loud cheers from the crowd, outbattling England one delivery at a time. While England was better with the ball on day four and wiped them out for 349 runs, a record run-chase of 435 runs awaited England.

Tongue (4/80) and Carse (3/80) were amongst the top bowlers for England.

England's run chase was one featuring promise and brain fades in equal measure. After a first ball boundary, Ben Duckett (4) lost his wicket while Ollie Pope (17) continued to find slip fielders. With England reduced to 31/2, Joe Root (39 in 63 balls, with five fours) and Harry Brook put on a 78-run stand, giving their team some normalcy. Root continued to be a "nicking machine", falling to Cummins for the second time in the match and for the 13th time overall in Tests.

Crawley, who looked uncharacteristically patient, carried England's hopes forward with Brook until a brain-fade reverse sweep from Brook ended his stay at 56 balls and triggered a mini-collapse from 177/3 to 194/6. Jamie Smith (60 in 83 balls, with seven fours) and Will Jacks put on a 91-run stand, making England fans believe and dare to dream until the adrenaline of counter-attacking Starc got the best of Jamie. Jacks (47 in 137 balls, with three fours) put on a half-century stand with Carse (39* in 64 balls, with four boundaries and a six) to keep England's heart beating, but after Jacks was gone, there was no coming back as Australia bundled out England for 352 runs.

Cummins (3/48), Starc (3/62) and Lyon (3/77) shone with the ball, denying England another shot at an Ashes series win in Australia since 2010/11 and keeping them winless in Aussie land since that glorious moment. Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead, and Carey was given the 'Player of the Match' honours for his knocks of 106 and 72. (ANI)

