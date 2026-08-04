DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "To win a trophy, you need different players to deliver": Yash Dhull on Central Delhi Kings' winning formula

"To win a trophy, you need different players to deliver": Yash Dhull on Central Delhi Kings' winning formula

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:46 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings produced a superb batting performance to chase down a massive target of 210 against North Delhi Strikers in their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

After the impressive win, captain Yash Dhull praised the team's collective effort and highlighted how different players have stepped up in every game, according to a press release.

Advertisement

"One positive thing for us is that a different player is stepping up in every match. In the last game, it was Vansh Bedi, Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari who played outstanding innings. That gives confidence to the entire team that we can chase any target. To win a trophy, you need different players to contribute in different situations."

Advertisement

Dhull also praised the match-winning partnership between Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari, saying it changed the course of the chase.

"It was a crucial partnership between Jonty (Sidhu) and Aditya Bhandari. We have backed Jonty since last season, and today he showed great maturity. After losing a few wickets early, he built the innings brilliantly. Young players can learn a lot from the way he paced his knock."

Advertisement

Sidhu, who played a key role in the successful chase, said staying calm was the biggest reason behind his innings.

"My plan was to stay as calm as possible throughout the chase. If you get carried away while chasing a big target, things can become difficult. I kept telling Aditya Bhandari that we only needed a couple of boundaries every over, and if we stayed patient, the game would come to us. Thankfully, our plan worked well."

He added that the team's previous successful chase gave them the confidence to believe they could do it again.

"There wasn't much discussion in the dressing room because we had already chased a 200-plus total earlier in the tournament. We had the belief that if we followed our process, we could do it again. The confidence in the team was very high."

The Central Delhi Kings are now sitting at the helm of the points table with 6 points from three matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts