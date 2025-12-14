"Today was a 10/10 day": Sachin posts following meeting with football icon Messi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar posted a wholesome tweet following his meeting with Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

It was a 'Super Sunday' for fans at Wankhede Stadium as a cricket versus football rivalry, often taking place amongst sport's die-hard fans, took a backseat as two of the biggest sporting icons, Messi, Argentina's FIFA World Cup winning footballer and Sachin, the 'God of Cricket', produced one of the biggest crossovers of all time that would no doubt go down as an important milestone in nation's sporting history.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Sachin wrote, "Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi" (Referring to giving Messi his number 10 Team India jersey to Messi, who also wears number 10 for Argentina).

Advertisement

Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi 😉 pic.twitter.com/L6AaYY1PdL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2025

Wankhede Stadium, which has witnessed some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history, such as India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win, Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century, amongst others, turned into a place where music, football, cricket, Bollywood and politics, some passions and professions uniting the entire country had a mega crossover for the ages, producing several visuals worthy of a 'Picture of the Day' contest.

The event started off with the anchor hyping up the crowd, and the chants of 'Messi', 'Messi', 'Messi' filled the air as they all awaited the arrival of the beloved football legend.

Advertisement

Reputed Indian DJ, DJ Chetas, started off the festivities by playing a set of songs curated for the occasion, with some popular Bollywood and English numbers ringing loud in the stadium, including Ed Sheeran's 'Sapphire' and K'Naan's 'Wavin' Flag', the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem and B Praak's 'Teri Mitti'.

Some cultural dance performances from students followed this.

Following that, a friendly football match took place between Indian Stars and Mitra Stars, with the former featuring actors Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Indian footballers Nikhil Poojari, and Bala Devi. Mitra Stars also featured Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh Konsham.

Finally, the moment everyone had waited for arrived as Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, entered the Wankhede to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, along with his teammates, soaked in the love from the crowd, who just could not stop chanting his name.

After the friendly match, both the Indian Stars and Mitra Stars teams lined up to meet Messi. This marked the first crossover of the night, which would go down as one of the most significant in Indian football history, as Messi shared a moment with Chhetri and they hugged.

Messi and his teammates also spent valuable time on the pitch with girls' footballers from the state's grassroots football project, 'Project Mahadeva'. It was a memorable moment for these young players, as they passed the ball around with perhaps the greatest footballer at the other end, who watched them and took the ball.

Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one.

Messi also presented Chhetri with a signed Argentina jersey and was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his teammates. Fadnavis also presented Messi with a special memento.

Following this, the Project Mahadeva was finally unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Messi. The CM also thanked Messi for inspiring these young players, saying that "they would be seen playing in a FIFA World Cup" in future. Actor Tiger Shroff, associated with the initiative, came to the field, but was met with a chorus of boos from the audience. Shroff also met Messi, marking a football-Bollywood crossover.

Finally, the moment everyone had waited for arrived: the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, and Messi shared the stage, with the legendary cricketer presenting a Team India cricket jersey to him as CM, Messi, Paul, Suarez, and Sachin posed for a picture together.

Speaking about his experiences at Wankhede and the crowd getting to see three big football names, Tendulkar said, "I have spent some incredible moments here, Mumbai is a City of Dreams and a number of dreams have seen a finishing line at this venue. Without your support, we would have never been able to see those golden moments in 2011 (in the Cricket World Cup win). Having all three of them (Messi, Suarez and Paul) here is a golden moment for Mumbai and India. When it comes to Leo, it would not be the right platform to speak. What could anyone talk about him? He has achieved everything; we admire his dedication and commitment. He is loved so much for his humility and who he is. On behalf of all of us, I would like to wish his family the very best in health. Thank you for being here. Hope India football reaches the heights we aspire to."

Following this, the event concluded with the crowd chanting the names of Sachin and Messi one by one.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit-stop of the 'GOAT India Tour' on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)