"Told him, 90 pc you will lead next season": Dhoni on Rituraj Gaikwad emerging as CSK skipper

New Delhi [India] March 24 (ANI): Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has explained the reasons for the team management choosing Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying he has been part of the squad for quite some time, is calm and composed and the team management was confident about his ability to deliver.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter said one has to look at the big picture in terms of team's long-term needs in taking such decisions.

"You have to look at the long-term picture. More often than not, the batsmen who are part of your core squad and do well for you are the ones you can rely on for a longer period. With bowlers, especially fast bowlers, there is always a tendency for injuries. Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. He has done well for us. His temperament is very good--he's very calm, very composed. He and Fleming get along very well. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership. We were quite sure Ruturaj would be good for us," Dhoni told Jio Hotstar.

Advertisement

Dhoni said it was conveyed to Gaikwad last year that he was going to lead CSK.

"After IPL last year, I almost immediately told him, '90 per cent you will lead next season, so start preparing yourself mentally'. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls--bowling changes, field placements--were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players." he added.

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad started his IPL journey as captain of CSK in 2024. Dhoni handed over captain's role to him after holding the position for a remarkable 14 seasons.

Five-time champions CSK had a group stage exit last year after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but this year the team has started its season on a high note beating arch-rivals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the third game of IPL 2025 by four wickets.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive 53, his quickest in the IPL, set the tone for Super Kings' successful chase on their home ground. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)