Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson star as England crush Australia in second ODI to force series decider

Adelaide [Australia], November 15 (ANI): Tom Banton struck a commanding century before Gus Atkinson dismantled Australia's top order as England registered a comprehensive 135-run victory in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday.

After suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener in Perth, England responded emphatically, posting 355 for six after being asked to bat. Australia were then bowled out for 220, with Atkinson returning career-best figures of four for 28 to set up a series decider in Hobart on Wednesday.

Banton led England's batting effort with a fluent 121 off 99 balls, including 16 boundaries. He found able support in Joe Root, who scored 62 off 68 deliveries, as the pair added 137 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a formidable total.

Banton brought up his second ODI hundred from 86 balls, continuing his impressive recent run with a sixth fifty-plus score in his last eight innings.

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Jordan Cox then provided the late impetus with a brisk 67 off 49 balls, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 54 from 40 deliveries. Their contributions helped England reach 355 for six, their highest ODI total in Australia and the first time the hosts had conceded more than 350 runs at home in the format.

Australia's reply got off to a disastrous start as Atkinson and Sonny Baker struck early. The hosts lost three wickets without scoring in the space of six deliveries, including captain Mitchell Marsh, who was caught at slip by Root.

Atkinson then removed Josh Inglis to leave Australia struggling at 29 for four, putting England firmly in control of the contest.

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Cameron Green and Matt Renshaw attempted to revive the chase with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Renshaw made 63, while Green top-scored for Australia with 64, but their resistance only delayed the inevitable.

Renshaw was trapped lbw by Liam Dawson, and Green's dismissal left Australia with too much to do. Sam Curran further dented the chase by taking two wickets in successive deliveries, removing Jack Edwards and Xavier Bartlett.

Atkinson returned towards the end to dismiss Adam Zampa, completing an outstanding spell, while England's bowlers maintained pressure through the innings. Australia were eventually dismissed for 220, falling 135 runs short.

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The result sets up a winner-takes-all third ODI at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, with both sides having won one match each. (ANI)

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