Wellington [New Zealand], March 27 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan with a fractured right hand.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released a statement on Thursday to confirm the experienced star's absence from the forthcoming three ODIs against the Men in Green.

"BLACKCAPS ODI wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming Chemist Warehouse ODI series against Pakistan with a fractured right hand," NZC said.

The experienced southpaw was struck on the hand by a delivery during the nets session earlier this week. Subsequently, he went for an X-ray revealing the fracture, which will require a cast and at least four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

The Kiwis' head coach, Gary Stead, confirmed that Henry Nicholls will replace him in the squad, with Michael Bracewell to continue to extend his captaincy stint from T20Is to ODIs.

In Latham's absence, Mitch Hay will take the wicket-keeping gloves. Nicholls has 78 ODI caps under his belt, amassing 2116 runs at an average of 35.26.

He missed much of this season with a calf strain sustained in November but returned recently and hammered five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings.

Selectors also confirmed opener Will Young will miss the first ODI to be with his wife as they await the birth of their first child. He has been drafted in the squad for the second and third ODIs.

In Young's absence, the 23-year-old Rhys Mariu, who boasts a first-class average of 61.73, has earned his maiden call-up and will act as the batting cover.

"We've had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons. What it does do is offer opportunities to others players and it's nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry. Henry's been in good form since returning from his three-month injury lay-off, and he'll add valuable skills and experience to the team," Kiwis head coach Gary Stead said in a statement by the board.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michae,l who's done a great job through the T20I series. Finally, we wish Will and his wife Elise all the best next week as they await their first child, which is such a special and important time for them," he added.

After stamping its authority in the T20I series with a 4-1 win, New Zealand will be keen on extending it in the three-match ODI series, beginning on Saturday. (ANI)

