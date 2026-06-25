DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Tomar's 41-ball century headlines Future Star U-15 opening day

Tomar's 41-ball century headlines Future Star U-15 opening day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:29 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Future Star Under-15 Championship began on Wednesday with wins for Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers.

Advertisement

The standout effort of the day came from Siddharth Tomar, whose unbeaten 41-ball hundred was the tournament's first century, according to a release.

Advertisement

Yuvraj and Ayan Ali set up Gurugram Vipers' 27-run win

Advertisement

Gurugram Vipers set the tone in the opener, posting 213 for 4 behind an unbeaten 73 off 32 from Yuvraj and a 31-ball 71 from Ayan Ali.

Bahadurgarh Royals flew to 78 without loss through Deepit Vats (37) and Krishna (38), but lost their way once the openers fell. Sujal Thapa (3/35) and Amogh Sirohi (2/11) kept the squeeze on as the Royals finished 27 short on 186 for 9.

Advertisement

Brief scores: Gurugram Vipers 213/4 (Yuvraj 73*, Ayan Ali 71) beat Bahadurgarh Royals 186/9 (Krishna 38, Deepit Vats 37; Sujal Thapa 3/35) by 27 runs.

Hussain's six-for and Tomar's century power Karim Capital Chargers to a nine-wicket win

Captain Arman Hussain ripped out the Flying Fire Delhi Chargers middle order with 6 for 12, holding them to 111 for 7 despite Arnav Phore's 32.

Siddharth Tomar, one of the auction's most expensive buys, then made light of the chase with an unbeaten 100 off 41 balls, with ten fours and eight sixes, to take Karim Capital Chargers home with more than ten overs in hand.

Brief scores: Karim Capital Chargers 116/1 (Siddharth Tomar 100*) beat Flying Fire Delhi Chargers 111/7 (Arnav Phore 32; Arman Hussain 6/12) by 9 wickets.

Day 2 stays with the group stage on 25 June, with Sonipat Kings against Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad, followed by Meerut Spartans against Noida Blaze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts