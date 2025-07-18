DT
Toni Kroos receives 'State Order of Merit' at Greifswald, hometown renamed temporarily in his honour

Toni Kroos receives 'State Order of Merit' at Greifswald, hometown renamed temporarily in his honour

ANI
Updated At : 10:15 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Greifswald [Germany], July 18 (ANI): German football legend Toni Kroos received a 'State Order of Merit' in Greifswald on Friday, his hometown. Temporarily, the name of his hometown was also changed to 'Krooswald', with signs placed at its entrances.

As per a report from Sport1, as quoted by Goal.com, the ceremony took place at Volksstadion, where the now-retired 35-year-old started his youth career at the age of seven with Greifswalder FC.

Kroos announced his retirement from professional football following the Euro Championships 2024 last year, where Germany faced a loss to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals. He secured his sixth UEFA Champions League and a fourth La Liga triumph with Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, he won a total of 34 major trophies in his football career and earned 114 caps for Germany. He was a crucial part of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning team, with two goals.

The event was attended by his family, locals and officials, with Minister-President Manuela Schwesig highlighting his footballer's foundation work in support of needy children and families across Germany.

Kroos made 463 appearances for Real Madrid, and his retirement last year was a shock to many.

Even though his professional career is over, Kroos took part in the Icon League, a five-a-side tournament featuring iconic retired players. He is expected to stay connected with the game through roles in media, coaching or as an ambassador. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

