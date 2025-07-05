"Took me some time to realise whether it was even real": Ranjith Kumar on Neeraj Chopra sponsoring him to attend NC Classic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran, a javelin enthusiast from Coimbatore, was left stunned and overwhelmed after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra responded to his request for financial assistance to attend the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru.

Ranjith had posted on the social media platform X, expressing his desire to witness the competition and seeking Rs 2,000 to help cover travel expenses.

https://x.com/iam_rrt/status/1937752264988557685

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's response, posted on X (formerly Twitter), stunned not just Ranjith but fans across the country. In his Tweet, Neeraj offered him a VVIP experience and a room at Radisson Hotels, which are partners to the NC Classic.

https://x.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1938524754908172488

Ranjith expressed his immense joy and disbelief in Chopra, quoting his tweet, describing it as a surreal experience that took some time to process fully.

While speaking to ANI, Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran said, "It cannot be defined how happy I am right now or back then when he (Neeraj Chopra) himself tweeted. Well, I couldn't believe it the first time. It's not every time you will get to see Neeraj himself quoting your tweet, right? So it was a real moment first time I couldn't believe it. It took me some time to realise that it was even real."

"Very much excited to see a category A event happening in India in Bengaluru, I'm very much excited to see Neeraj and everyone," he added.

Neeraj's tweet went viral soon after, garnering many likes and shares. Neeraj's act captured the spirit of the NC Classic, India's first-ever World Athletics Category 'A' Javelin competition, and underscored his commitment to making the sport accessible to all.

The NC Classic will host 12 of the best Javelin throwers from around the globe, including the likes of Paris Olympics silver medalist Anderson Peters and former World Champion Julius Yego. Tickets to the blockbuster event are available on District by Zomato.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion, Neeraj, the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finished at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registered his 24th straight top-two finish. (ANI)

