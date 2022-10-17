Tajinderpal Singh Toor captures national crown

Bengaluru, October 16
Tajinderpal Singh Toor stole the show by winning the shot put title with an impressive effort while VK Elakkiyadasan and Srabani Nanda emerged the fastest man and woman, respectively, at the National Open Athletics Championships here today.
Services’ Toor opened with an effort of 20.68 metres. He had two more throws that crossed the 20m mark. Railways’ Karanveer Singh (20.10m) was the only other athlete to heave the iron ball past that mark. Haryana’s Inderjeet Singh finished third with 18.48m.
Railways’ 27-year-old Elakkiyadasan led the men’s 100m from start to finish, winning in 10.37 seconds to beat Services’ Harjit Singh.
Odisha’s Srabani Nanda, 31, trailed at the 50m mark but sustained her pace long enough to beat Himashree Roy (Railways) by a hundredth of a second. Nanda clocked 11.55 seconds.
Tamil Nadu’s 23-year-old Subha Venkatesan scorched the track in winning the women’s 400m in a personal best time of 52.57s.
