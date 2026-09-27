Toor’s hat-trick bid ends in silver

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's bid for a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals ended in silver as the Indian shot putter battled tricky wet conditions here on Saturday.

Toor produced a best throw of 20.64m to finish second and claim his third successive Asian Games medal.

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Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise took the gold with a Games record throw of 20.81m, bettering Toor's previous mark of 20.75m set in 2018. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu won the bronze with an effort of 20.48m.

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The silver adds to Toor's gold medals from Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2022, but also saw his Games record fall as Tayebise bettered the 20.75m mark he had set eight years ago. Toor said he had entered the competition confident of producing his best effort and reaching the 21m mark, but was left disappointed with his performance. "I was aiming for hat-trick of gold medals. My body was feeling good, I was going strong. I was confident that I can throw my best till the sixth attempt and achieve 21m. So I am a bit disappointed and not satisfied with my performance," the Punjab athlete said.