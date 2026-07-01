"Top echelon of midfield players": Ex-England, Arsenal stars hail Declan Rice ahead of DR Congo clash

New Jersey [US], July 1 (ANI): Ahead of the England-DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026, several former English football stars have heaped praise on 27-year-old Arsenal star Declan Rice, hailing him as amongst the "top echelon of midfield players" and someone who "improves" his teammates.

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England will take on DR Congo for a slot in the pre-quarterfinals in the round of 32 in Atlanta on Wednesday. Rice, who has made two World Cup starts and delivered an assist, would be a vital player in the team's success.

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Questioned on Rice's potential and the heights his career could reach, Stefan Schwarz, the former Arsenal star said to Goal.com, "He is world-class already. You can see what influence he has when Arsenal plays and even England."

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"He is not just playing for himself. Of course, he wants to have very good performances, and he is very consistent on a high level, but what makes him great is how much he improves his teammates around him with his own performances, with his leadership skills and communication. He is a great, great leader whom you always want to have in your team to be successful," Schwarz added.

Rice has been likened to several England legends of the past, and former English player Peter Reid has hailed him as a "massive influence" on the park.

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"Top player, top player. Bryan Robson was a top player, so if I am mentioning them two in the same breath, it just shows you how I regard Declan Rice. Terrific footballer. I have seen a lot of talk about comparing him to Bryan Robson. I think he is up there," Reid said to Goal.com.

"I mean, Stevie G (Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool and England player) was an outstanding footballer, brilliant. He is up there in the top echelon of midfield players. Both sides of the game - getting the ball, handling the football, reading the situations, defensively, and attacking-wise. You do not get any better," he added.

Former Arsenal star Henry Lansbury compared Declan Rice to former Manchester United stalwart Roy Keane, noting that he wants the 27-year-old to get the captaincy armband.

Henri said to GOAL, "Big statement, best in the world, but he is definitely up there. He has come into that role and really gripped it for himself, and he looks phenomenal in that team."

"I really want them to give him the captain's armband and make him the focal point of that team and build around him because he is a bit like a Roy Keane of Man United is not he? He could really grip that up and put the armband on and take that team to the next level," Henri signed off. (ANI)

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