"Top order batted really well and gave us a good start": Naman Dhir

New Delhi [India] April 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir acknowledged the slower pitch in the Wankhede Stadium but praised the top order batters for their strong start against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

He recognised the team's recent success, attributing it to their ability to win crucial moments in the game, which ultimately led to a match win. He expressed confidence in their ability to continue their winning streak and move up the rankings.

"I would say the pitch was still on the slower side, but the top order batters batted very well. They gave us a very good start. The pitch was still on the slower side, I would say. I guess, yes, from the past five games, we are ticking the boxes and we are winning the moments which are leading us to the win. And I guess if we continue doing that, we will move upwards as well. It's like, it's nothing special," Naman Dhir said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI posted a total of 215/7 in 20 overs, thanks to impactful fifties from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) in the first innings. Naman Dhir (25* off 11) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) finished off the innings strongly in the final overs.

Dhir and Bosch smacked 19 runs off the 19th over, which included two sixes and a four. Avesh Khan dismissed Bosch in the final over, and MI ended their innings at 215/7. MI will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (ANI)

