Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

Karachi, June 30
Renowned Pakistani snooker player and Asian Under-21 silver medallist Majid Ali died by suicide in his hometown Samundri near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday. He was 28.
Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days and ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine, according to police.
He represented Pakistan in several international events and was a top-ranked player on the national circuit.
Majid is the second snooker player to die in a month. Last month, another international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
His brother Umar said Majid was suffering from depression since his teenage years and suffered another bout recently.
"It is a horrifying thing for us because we never expected he would take his own life," said Umar.
Pakistan Billiards and Snooker chairman Alamgir Sheikh said the entire community was saddened by Majid's death.
"He had so much talent and was young and we expected so much from him to bring laurels to Pakistan," he said.
Sheikh said Majid had no financial issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...
Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3
Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...
Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...
PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...