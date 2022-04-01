Top seed Sai Praneeth out of Orleans meet

Orleans (France): Top-seeded Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth suffered a shocking 12-21 11-21 loss in the last-16 clash to France’s Christo Popov to bow out of the men’s singles at the Orleans Masters 2022 Super 100 here today. Earlier, the troika of Kiran George, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Mithun Manjunath progressed to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals after contrasting wins in the second round.

New Delhi

India drawn to meet Norway in Davis Cup

The Indian Davis Cup team was today drawn to meet Norway in its next World Group I tie but the country's participation in the away contest is under doubt since it is clashing with the Asian Games in September. The tie will be held between September 16 and 18 while the tennis event at the Asian Games is scheduled for September 10-14.

San Jose

US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

The United States are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying. Agencies