Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka win

Miami, March 23

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka reached the last-16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured, while men’s top seed Alexander Zverev beat Jacob Fearnley 6-2 6-4 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka, who arrived in Miami fresh off a defeat in last week’s Indian Wells final, wrapped up the first set 6-1 before Romanian Ruse was forced to retire with a right thigh injury.

Up next for three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will be American defending Miami champion Danielle Collins, who beat Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka prevailed 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 against American wildcard Hailey Baptiste and will play Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, who advanced when Ons Jabeur retired with a left leg injury while trailing 4-3 in the first set. Osaka, who returned to action in January 2024 after a 15-month break during which she had a baby, said her fitness level is better now than it was in 2021 when she won the most recent of her four Grand Slam titles.

Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed with a 6-2 6-4 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari while Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen advanced with a 6-1 7-6(3) win over Taylor Townsend.