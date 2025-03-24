DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka win

Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka win

Miami, March 23 World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka reached the last-16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured, while men’s top seed Alexander Zverev beat Jacob Fearnley 6-2 6-4 to reach the third round. Sabalenka, who arrived in...
article_Author
Reuters
Miami, Updated At : 08:01 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Defending champion Danielle Collins beat qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4 3-6 6-3. Imagn Images/reuters
Advertisement

Miami, March 23

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka reached the last-16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured, while men’s top seed Alexander Zverev beat Jacob Fearnley 6-2 6-4 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka, who arrived in Miami fresh off a defeat in last week’s Indian Wells final, wrapped up the first set 6-1 before Romanian Ruse was forced to retire with a right thigh injury.

Advertisement

Up next for three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will be American defending Miami champion Danielle Collins, who beat Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka prevailed 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 against American wildcard Hailey Baptiste and will play Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, who advanced when Ons Jabeur retired with a left leg injury while trailing 4-3 in the first set. Osaka, who returned to action in January 2024 after a 15-month break during which she had a baby, said her fitness level is better now than it was in 2021 when she won the most recent of her four Grand Slam titles.

Advertisement

Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed with a 6-2 6-4 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari while Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen advanced with a 6-1 7-6(3) win over Taylor Townsend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper