Top stars to be challenged as BAI's selection trials

Hyderabad: An exciting battle is on the card as top stars such as Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen clash with the young brigade, led by Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat, at BAI’s selection trials here tomorrow for the Asian Games later this year. Nine men’s singles players and eight women’s singles players will compete for three spots each, while there are four entries each in the men’s and mixed doubles and three in women’s doubles.

Paris

PSG suspend Messi for unapproved trip to S Arabia

Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. The length of the suspension wasn’t confirmed, though French media reported it to be two weeks.

London

Surgery rules Raducanu out of French Open, Wimbledon

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former US Open champion said today.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands,” Raducanu said on Twitter.

New York

Former world 100m champ Bowie dies aged 32

Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company said today. The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympics medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

Johannesburg

South Africa fast bowler Ismail ends int’l career

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has announced her retirement from international cricket, a further blow for recent T20 World Cup finalists South Africa who had relied heavily on the pace and guile of the quickest bowler in the women’s game.

Ahmedabad

IWL: Kickstart FC massacre Churchill Brothers 10-0

Kickstart FC outclassed and outplayed Churchill Brothers FC 10-0 in a Group B clash of the Indian Women’s League in Ahmedabad today. CRPF Football Club defeated Lords F A Kochi by 5-2 in a Group B Clash. Agencies