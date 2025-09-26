Top state units, national and international medalists to clash in inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Continuing its endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, the Boxing Federation of India will conduct the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1-7.

The BFI Cup, for Elite Men and Women, will also provide the gold and silver medalists a pathway to making it to the Elite National Camp, making it one of the most prestigious domestic competitions for all boxers. Competition will be held in 10 categories, one for men and one for women, in line with the World Boxing weight categories.

"Indian boxing is undoubtedly on the rise, and the BFI is committed to an athlete-centric approach that is already showing good results. The BFI Cup 2025 is another step in that direction as it will provide many young boxers a chance to make their mark and come in national contention," said BFI president Ajay Singh, as quoted by a BFI press release.

"Tournaments like the BFI Cup will provide the top boxers an opportunity to test their preparation and also help BFI identify fresh talent," he added.

State units or boards that finished in the top eight in the 8th Elite Nationals can send one boxer to the BFI Cup in each category, along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) NCOE and host Tamil Nadu.

Apart from these, participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members in the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 championships, medallists in any international meet since 2022, medallists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games, and medallists from the 6th Youth Nationals will also be eligible to participate. Entries will only be accepted through official State and Unit Channels.

India won two gold, a silver and a bronze in the recently concluded World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, United Kingdom-their best-ever medal haul outside India. India will also host the World Boxing Cup Finale later this year, aiming to build on the success of the first two legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan. (ANI)

