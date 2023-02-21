Top wrestlers again opt out of international meet

New Delhi, February 20

Top Indian wrestlers continued to opt out of big events as the likes of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have decided to give the upcoming 2nd Ranking Series Ibrahim-Moustafa tournament a miss.

Vinesh, Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sangita Mor have decided to sit out of the tournament, to be held in Alexandria, Egypt, from February 23 to 26. The top grapplers had earlier pulled out of the Zagreb Open.

During their three-day protest in January, the wrestlers had said that they would not compete in any national or international tournament till the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was disbanded and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sacked.

The MC Mary Kom-headed oversight committee managing the WFI affairs cleared a contingent of 27 Indian wrestlers for the upcoming tournament.

The event will be crucial for gaining ranking points for better seeding at the Asian Championships and World Championships, to be held later this year.

The Indian team consists of nine freestyle, eight women and 10 Greco-Roman wrestlers, besides 16 coaches and support staff.

The 27 wrestlers will include three Target Olympics Podium Scheme grapplers — Ashu (67kg Greco-Roman), Bhateri (65kg women’s) and Sujeet (65kg freestyle).

“We want to ensure that the sport and the athletes do not suffer and more and more wrestlers get international exposure, so they can have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world,” Mary Kom said in a statement. — PTI

Squads

Greco-Roman: Manjeet (55kg), Vikram Kurade (60kg), Karanjeet (67kg), Nitin (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), S ajan (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women’s: Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sito (57kg), Simran (59kg), Sumitra (62kg), Bhateri (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Kiran (76kg)

Freestyle: Udit (57kg), Pankaj (61kg), Sujeet (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Pardeep (79kg), Jonty Kumar (86kg), Prithviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg0, Dinesh (125kg)