Home / Sports / Tottenham Hotspur name Igor Tudor as new head coach

Tottenham Hotspur name Igor Tudor as new head coach

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Tottenham [UK], February 14 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur has named Igor Tudor as their new head coach, the club said on Saturday.

The former Juventus coach has joined Spurs until the end of the season after Thomas Frank was removed, with the club just sitting five points above the relegation zone in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. Hotspur has won only two games in the ongoing 17 Premier League games.

Tottenham's official website stated "his mandate is straightforward -- bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign."

"It is an honour to join this club at an important moment. I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match," Tudor said, according to ESPN.

"There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly," he added.

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange said, "Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact. Our objective is straightforward -- to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League."

Tudor, 47, has previously been in charge at Lazio, Marseille and Galatasaray but has never spent more than two years at a single club.

His attention now shifts to keeping the Spurs' fortunes and keeping the club out of a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Tudor's first game in charge will be the north London derby against arch-rivals and league leaders Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 22. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)






