Home / Sports / "Tourism will reach new heights in Kutch": PM Modi roots for hosting beach games simultaneously with Rann Utsav

"Tourism will reach new heights in Kutch": PM Modi roots for hosting beach games simultaneously with Rann Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the beach games, which recently gained popularity, to be hosted simultaneously with Rann Utsav, which will boost tourism in Kutch.
ANI
Updated At : 09:51 PM May 26, 2025 IST
Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the beach games, which recently gained popularity, to be hosted simultaneously with Rann Utsav, which will act as a catalyst in boosting tourism in Kutch.

In the recently concluded Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, held in Daman and Diu, 811 athletes took part in six medal sports, including pencak silat, sepak-takraw, soccer, volleyball, open sea swimming and kabaddi. Mallakhamb, tug-of-war were the non-medal demonstration sports. Forty-six gold medals were at stake, and 31 states and Union Territories participated in the beach sports carnival.

While referencing the success of KIBG 2025, PM Modi believes that if such a tournament is hosted on the coast of Mandvi Beach simultaneously with Rann Utsav, Kutch's tourism will soar to a new level.

"Tourism will grow here. I request Bhupendra bhai and all leaders present here when our Rann Utsav takes place, then why don't we hold beach competitions at the same time? Beach games have gained popularity recently," PM Modi said on Monday in Bhuj.

"Not long ago, a national competition was held in Diu with thousands of children participating in the event. I want the beach games to take place simultaneously with Rann Utsav regularly. In a way, Kutch will soar to new heights in tourism. If you want any help, I am always present," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Bhuj and later inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. He received a warm welcome. People waved at him and greeted him enthusiastically.

The Prime Minister said that the projects launched today will accelerate progress in power, ports and other infrastructure.

The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Gujarat government. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

