Trap shooters fighting for place in finals

PTI

Cairo, May 3

Three Indian shotgun shooters — Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari — ended Day 2 of the trap qualification at the ISSF World Cup here today with a fighting chance to qualify for the top-eight.

Paris Olympics quota winner Mendiratta was best-placed Indian with a Round 4 score of 94 giving him the 11th spot among medal contenders. His senior, Prithviraj, was 13th with the same score, while Rajeshwari in the women’s trap, shot an 88 over two days to be placed 14th in the 55-shooter field.

Mendiratta shot rounds of 25 and 23, respectively, on the day to move up from his overnight position, while Prithviraj had rounds of 24 and 23. Zoravar Sandhu, the third Indian in the men’s trap, was placed 36th with a score of 91.

Besides Rajeshwari, Preeti Rajak shot an 85 to be in the 25th position while Shreyasi Singh was at the 27th spot with a total of 84 in the women’s trap.