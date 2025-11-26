Travis Head at number five best for pink-ball Test against England: Aaron Finch

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that hard-hitter Travis Head is best suited in the middle-order for Australia during the second Test against England in Brisbane. The second Test between Australia and England will be a pink-ball Test, starting December 4.

Travis slammed a match-winning century during the Ashes opener in Perth. He demolished the England bowling attack by playing an 83-ball 123, helping the Aussies to chase down the 205-run target with eight wickets in hand.

Usman Khawaja's spot as an opener is under scrutiny after Head's magnificent century at the top, when the left-handed batter was promoted after Khawaja suffered further back spasms on the second day.

Finch said that the pink-ball factor during the second Test will add another layer to how Australia may structure their side. The former cricketer argued that having Head in the middle is the favoured option.

"If this wasn't a pink-ball test match coming up at the Gabba, I would tend to agree and say, you know what, maybe it is time to throw him [Head] up there and you just launch into it from day one of a Test," Finch told ESPN.

"But I just feel as though the fact that it is a pink-ball test, the impact that brand new ball can have and the impact that Travis Head can have batting at No. 5 when the pink ball does go a bit soft and the game can sort of, the wicket can flatten out. I like him at five still, just to be that real explosive player through the middle order," Finch added.

In the Perth Test, England made 172 in the first innings after Harry Brook's 52. Australia speedster Mitchell Starc took seven wickets (7/58). In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 132 after captain Ben Stokes picked up a five-wicket haul.

England scored 164 in the second and set a target of 205 runs. During the run-chase, Head slammed a blistering century, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring an unbeaten 51, ensuring an eight-wicket win. Australia are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. (ANI)

