DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Travis Head at number five best for pink-ball Test against England: Aaron Finch

Travis Head at number five best for pink-ball Test against England: Aaron Finch

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that hard-hitter Travis Head is best suited in the middle-order for Australia during the second Test against England in Brisbane. The second Test between Australia and England will be a pink-ball Test, starting December 4.

Advertisement

Travis slammed a match-winning century during the Ashes opener in Perth. He demolished the England bowling attack by playing an 83-ball 123, helping the Aussies to chase down the 205-run target with eight wickets in hand.

Advertisement

Usman Khawaja's spot as an opener is under scrutiny after Head's magnificent century at the top, when the left-handed batter was promoted after Khawaja suffered further back spasms on the second day.

Advertisement

Finch said that the pink-ball factor during the second Test will add another layer to how Australia may structure their side. The former cricketer argued that having Head in the middle is the favoured option.

"If this wasn't a pink-ball test match coming up at the Gabba, I would tend to agree and say, you know what, maybe it is time to throw him [Head] up there and you just launch into it from day one of a Test," Finch told ESPN.

Advertisement

"But I just feel as though the fact that it is a pink-ball test, the impact that brand new ball can have and the impact that Travis Head can have batting at No. 5 when the pink ball does go a bit soft and the game can sort of, the wicket can flatten out. I like him at five still, just to be that real explosive player through the middle order," Finch added.

In the Perth Test, England made 172 in the first innings after Harry Brook's 52. Australia speedster Mitchell Starc took seven wickets (7/58). In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 132 after captain Ben Stokes picked up a five-wicket haul.

England scored 164 in the second and set a target of 205 runs. During the run-chase, Head slammed a blistering century, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring an unbeaten 51, ensuring an eight-wicket win. Australia are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts