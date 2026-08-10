Travis Head calls for measured approach as Australia brace for Bangladesh Tests

Darwin [Australia], August 10 (ANI): Australia are set to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign against Bangladesh in Darwin on August 13, with Travis Head calling for a measured approach as the hosts target a second WTC mace.

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Australia will play a two-Test series against Bangladesh, from August 13 to August 26. They will head into the series as firm favourites, buoyed by home advantage and Bangladesh's an innings-and-38-run defeat to Cricket Australia XI in their warm-up match. Australia currently sit at the top of the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 87.5.

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However, Head urged Australia not to take Bangladesh lightly, warning that high expectations and the pressure to perform can sometimes make it harder for players to deliver.

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"There's going to be a lot of scrutiny around what goes on - it's a Test match and we're playing for World Test Championship points. Sometimes playing the better countries, you sit there with expectation. You go into a Test going, 'I just hope I get through it'. Then you may come up against a team like Bangladesh, with the week they've had and the expectation of, 'I really expect myself to get runs', and that's sometimes the hardest place to be, when you go out there expecting to (make runs)," Head told Cricket.com.au as per the ICC website.

Head emphasised the importance of managing expectations, while expressing his pride at representing Australia in front of the Territorian crowd and acknowledging the added pressure to perform well in Darwin.

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"Because the game is a brutal game. So I think it's just about tempering expectations over the next little period (and) through these two Tests. Coming up and representing your country is obviously quite a proud moment. To be in front of Territorians and knowing the journey I've gone through to be here is pretty cool. I probably cop more grief if I don't do well up here," he said.

Head is set to return to the top of Australia's batting order alongside Jake Weatherald, who will have a special occasion of his own in the series opener. The 31-year-old Darwin native is poised to play his first-ever Test on home soil. (ANI)

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