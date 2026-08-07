DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Travis Head edges Alex Carey to win second straight Allan Border medal

Travis Head edges Alex Carey to win second straight Allan Border medal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sydney [Australia], August 7 (ANI): Australian batter Travis Head has become the fifth cricketer to win back-to-back Allan Border Medals after edging out wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in a tightly contested vote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc won the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award, while Mitchell Marsh and Tim David were named the top ODI and T20I players respectively, according to cricket.com.au.

Advertisement

Travis Head received his second consecutive Allan Border Medal from former Australia captain Allan Border at an event in Brisbane on Friday.

Advertisement

Last year, Head won the Allan Border Medal by a big margin and was close to winning several other awards too. This year, he secured the honour by a narrow margin after votes from players, umpires and media.

Head edged South Australian teammate Alex Carey by one vote and Mitchell Starc by three votes. His match-winning 163 in the New Year's Test at the SCG, his third century of the Ashes series after moving up to open the batting, played a key role in helping him secure the award.

Advertisement

Head stood out from fellow AB Medal contenders Carey, Starc and Smith by finishing the voting period as Australia's leading Test run-scorer and the top batter in the ODI team.

He scored four centuries during the 2025-26 season, including a quick 142 against South Africa in Mackay, a match-winning 123 in the Perth Test and a 170 in Adelaide that helped Australia retain the Ashes.

With this win, Head joined teammates Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon as multiple-time Allan Border Medal winners. He also became the fifth Australian to win the award in consecutive years, joining Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, David Warner and Shane Watson.

Head said he felt honoured to have Allan Border present the medal and described winning two AB Medals as a special achievement that he could share with his children in the future.

"(I felt) very privileged and honoured to have 'AB' (Border) in the room; that's the difference (from last year's presentation in Sri Lanka), is having him there to present it. To think that I've got two medals and my kids can look at them and I can tell them (about it) in 20 years' time is pretty cool," Head said after winning the award. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts