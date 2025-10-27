Travis Head extends stay with Adelaide Strikers ahead of BBL 2025/26

Adelaide [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Swashbuckling Australian opener Travis Head has extended his stay with Adelaide Strikers ahead of the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 season, continuing his long-standing association with the franchise that has now spanned 11 seasons.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adelaide Strikers said, "The Adelaide Strikers are proud to announce that one of the world's most exciting T20 batsmen, Travis Head, has signed on for another year in blue. Head has established himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, scoring runs at rapid rates in both franchise and international cricket."

The 31-year-old was earlier this year recognised for his outstanding performances across all formats, receiving the Allan Border Medal, Australian cricket's highest individual honour.

The fan favourite also bagged the One Day Player of the Year award and narrowly missed out on being named T20I Player of the Year, after amassing 539 runs from just 15 T20 Internationals.

Head is currently the highest-ranked Australian batsman in the T20 International rankings, sitting sixth overall.

The hard-hitting left-hander's name is etched in Big Bash history, smacking an unbeaten 53-ball century in the BBL five New Year's Eve match, including nine sixes - three of which came in the last over.

His talents were also on show last year in the IPL, when he smacked a 39-ball century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In his BBL career with Strikers since the 2012/13 season, Head has scored 1,394 runs in 57 matches and 55 innings, averaging 27.88, with a strike rate of 130.40, including a century and eight fifties, and a best score of 101*.

In the 2017/18 title-winning season, he was a star for the franchise with 374 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.42, with a strike rate of over 133 and three fifties. His best score is 85*.

In all of T20s, Head has made 4,380 runs at an average of 30.62 and a strike rate of over 148, with two centuries and 26 fifties, including a best score of 102 in 165 matches and 160 innings.

"It is great to add another year on. It was a very easy decision to stay in Adelaide," he said.

"We have had some awesome years at the Strikers, so I am looking forward to contributing, depending on what my availability is like over the summer. It makes it so easy to sign on because Adelaide Oval is the best ground in Australia, and we are really well supported by the best fans."

Head's re-signing comes after the Strikers secured the signatures of fellow master blaster Chris Lynn, quick Hasan Ali and explosive all-rounder Jamie Overton.

The marquee signings come in addition to the emerging trio of Liam Scott, Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Travis back to the Strikers - not only for his explosive batting, but for the energy, leadership and experience he adds to the group," coach Tim Paine said.

"We understand Trav has a busy international schedule, but we are really looking forward to welcoming him back into the side after the Ashes," he concluded. (ANI)

