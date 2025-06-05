DT
Home / Sports / Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand advance to women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of Indonesia Open

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand advance to women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of Indonesia Open

Indian women's doubles shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Wednesday stormed into the pre-quarterfinals after winning straight games at the Indonesia Open 2025 badminton tournament.
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 5 (ANI): Indian women's doubles shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Wednesday stormed into the pre-quarterfinals after winning straight games at the Indonesia Open 2025 badminton tournament.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, 12th in the women's doubles badminton rankings, beat world No. 19 Polina Buhrova-Yevheniia Kantemyr of Ukraine 21-14, 22-20 in the first round, as per the Olympics.com.

After trailing 4-1 early on in the first game, the Indian badminton players recovered quickly to take the opener convincingly.

The second game was a more tight contest with Treesa-Gayatri trailing 11-10 at the interval.

However, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand wrestled back the advantage only to squander two match points before finally winning the encounter in the tie-break.

In the men's singles, world No. 37 Kiran George was beaten by former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in 32 minutes.

Despite putting up a fight in the opening game, Kiran George lost 22-20, 21-9 to the world No. 10.

Kiran George's exit ended India's challenge in the men's draw following Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy's ouster from the tournament yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath fought back from a game down to beat Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong-wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 in their first-round and keep India's mixed doubles hopes alive.

However, the other Indian pairs in the mixed doubles section lost their respective matches.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were beaten 21-14, 21-9 by Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara in 33 minutes.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh were beaten 21-15, 21-9 by Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark.

India's top mixed doubles pair and world No. 17 Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also exited the BWF Super 1000 badminton tournament.

They were beaten 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 by second seeds and world No. 4 Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia.

PV Sindhu and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had made it to the second round on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

