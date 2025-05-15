DT
Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda fell short in the second round, bringing India's campaign to an end in Thailand Open 2025

In 53 minutes, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were seeded third and ranked 10th in the women's doubles badminton rankings, were defeated by Japan's Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara by a score of 22-20, 21-14.
ANI
May 15, 2025
New Delhi [India] May 15 (ANI): India's effort at the BWF Super 500 tournament came to a screeching halt at the Nimibutr Stadium on Thursday when Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated in the second round of the Thailand Open 2025 badminton tournament, according to Olympics.com.

In 53 minutes, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were seeded third and ranked 10th in the women's doubles badminton rankings, were defeated by Japan's Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara by a score of 22-20, 21-14.

The Indian badminton players pushed the first set to the limit but were ultimately unable to defeat the Japanese pair. In the second game, Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara were more dominant as they won the match thanks to their momentum.

On the day, the four Indian singles players competing also gave up. Unnati Hooda, who is ranked 45th in the world in women's singles badminton, fell after losing 21-14, 21-11 to the top seed and world. Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, number 6.

In the women's singles badminton rankings, Malvika Bansod came in at number 23. She was defeated by seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who is ranked eleventh in the world, with scores of 21-12 and 21-16. Aakarshi Kashyap fell to another Thai player, as she was defeated by fourth seed Supanida Katethong, who is ranked ninth in the world, with scores of 21-9 and 21-14.

Meanwhile, Tharun Mannepalli, the lone Indian man to advance to the second round, was defeated by second seed and world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a 21-14, 21-16 match.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Lakshya Sen were unable to advance beyond the first round. In the round of 32, Ireland's Nhat Nguyen defeated Lakshya Sen.. The game was lost by him 18-21, 21-9, 17-21. Priyanshu Rajawat, another shuttler, also dropped his match in the round of 32. He lost to Indonesian player Alwi Farhan, 13-21, 21-17, and 16-21.

The Malaysia Masters, which begins on May 20, will feature Indian badminton players.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

