"Tremendous sacrifice from all clubs...": Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal after ISL resumption

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal thanked Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his intervention in confirming the resumption of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Earlier, on Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League will start on February 14. Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season.

In a post shared on X, Jindal said that all clubs are sacrificing to play the ISL in its current format. Jindal hopes players will understand the additional financial burden on clubs and agree to make sacrifices.

"Tremendous sacrifice from all clubs is being asked for to play the ISL in its current format. The repercussions if we don't have a league are very worrying. Would like to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Sports Minister for his intervention and his proposal. Truly hope the players understand the additional financial burden on the clubs and agree also to sacrifice as we are all in this together," Jindal wrote on X.

"We are in this for the love of football and to see our country play the beautiful game and be good at it @bengalurufc football has been a loss-making proposition for all since I can remember - this year's numbers without the players helping out will force many to shut shop for good," Bengaluru FC owner added.

On Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play in the ISL this season. "We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.

"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Last week, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the dates for the ISL would be announced soon. The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, and it duly complied. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League. (ANI)

