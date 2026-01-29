New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A special tribute to India's Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 triumph was given at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday.

The ceremony was graced by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marked the culmination of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The bands of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces played foot-tapping melodies as people cheered and applauded the synchronised marches, with soldiers forming the shape of the World Cup trophy to honour the Indian Cricket Team's maiden Women's World Cup win.

The Indian Women's cricket team created history in 2025 by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, completing a dramatic turnaround after being written off mid-tournament. Following three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia and England, India revived their campaign with a crucial win over New Zealand and went on to script a record-breaking 339-run chase against Australia in the semifinals--the biggest in any World Cup knockout match, before defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

Deepti Sharma delivered a historic all-round performance in the World Cup, earning Player of the Tournament award with 215 runs and 22 wickets, including a match-winning 5/39 and a half-century in the final. Shafali Verma starred in the final with 87 runs and two wickets. After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, India delivered a clinical performance to defeat South Africa and lift the trophy.

Notably, the World Cup victory also marked a crowning moment for head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony traces its origins to military traditions and features massed bands of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force performing patriotic and classical tunes, creating a solemn and stirring atmosphere. (ANI)

