Tricky test for U-20 girls

PTI

Dhaka, February 4

After a resounding victory against Bhutan in their first match, India have a tricky test at hand as they take on hosts Bangladesh in their U-20 SAFF Women’s Championship clash at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium tomorrow.

“Bangladesh are one of the strongest opponents we are playing against here. They will also have the advantage of having the home crowd behind them. But we, too, will do our best and not let our country down,” India coach Maymol Rocky said.

The 42-year-old coach is not someone who would ask her charges to take the foot off the pedal after the 12-0 win over Bhutan. “We have seen them play. It’s not the time to sit back and relax. We have to give our best, and the results will follow,” she said.