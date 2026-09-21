"Tried my absolute best": Suchika Tariyal reflects on historic MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal said she gave her best effort to change the colour of her medal but remained proud of winning a historic bronze at the Asian Games 2026.

Suchika secured India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games after finishing third in the women's traditional 60kg category. She lost to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

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"I tried my absolute best to change the colour of this medal. But due to certain circumstances, I couldn't achieve that, or perhaps there was some minor shortcoming on my part. I feel the decision didn't go in my favour, and I completely disagree with that verdict," Suchika told ANI after winning the bronze medal.

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"Everyone who was there watched the bout and told me that I fought remarkably well. While I couldn't change the colour of the medal, I am proud that I was able to win a place in the hearts of my countrymen," she added.

Speaking about the semifinal result, where the bout was decided after a tie-break based on body weight, Suchika said she was aware of the rules but felt the contest should have been decided on performance.

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"I am well aware of the rules—that in a tie, the lighter athlete wins—but a fight doesn't get decided on that basis alone. If you watch the bout, I was clearly winning. I executed all the takedowns; she didn't manage a single takedown on me, and she was merely throwing punches into the air," she said.

"It shouldn't have come down to body weight at all, but they dragged it to body weight, stating she was lighter and therefore gave her the win. I had clearly won both rounds; the bout shouldn't have even gone down to that margin. The decision went in her favour, and I am extremely upset about it. I completely disagree with the verdict," Suchika added.

The Indian athlete also credited her husband Kapil Hooda for supporting her career, saying his belief and sacrifices helped her continue competing after marriage.

"Kapil (husband) had immense faith in me. He has put everything behind my career. Whenever I take unpaid leave to travel for training camps, he covers all my expenses. He takes out loans and doesn't tell me, but I know how hard he works to manage things. My only wish now is that his loans get cleared! That’s all, and I am happy," she said.

Suchika's bronze medal marked a milestone for Indian MMA, which made its debut at the Asian Games 2026. (ANI)

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