Beunos Aires [Argentina], October 7 (ANI): Argentina's young stars Lisandro Martinez, Franco Mastantuono, and Enzo Fernandez expressed their overwhelming emotions of admiration and sadness following iconic World Cup-winning striker Lionel Messi's final international game in national colours.

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

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The youngsters highlighted the admiration they had for the talismanic striker and the impact he had on their young and promising careers so far.

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Enzo Fernandez, the 25-year-old Manchester City star said as quoted by Goal.com, "We are going to miss him a lot."

Enzo was also captured on the broadcast crying inconsolably as Messi bid farewell to Argentina football.

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Teenager Franco Mastantuono, on loan for Real Madrid, spoke on "putting a brave face" despite the sadness he felt on his idol retiring.

"I was very excited, because he has been my idol since I was a kid. I tried to put on a brave face, even though I was sad," Mastantuono confessed," he said.

"I would tell him to keep going, given how he is. He is a great player, a true captain," added the 19-year-old.

Franco called him "always his flag-bearer and inspiration".

Defender Lisandro Martinez, 28, a Manchester United star, spoke on playing with "enormous anxiety" and termed Messi's retirement as something "that seemed like would never arrive and today, it did".

"It is still hard to process, to leave and know that he will not be available for the next FIFA date. We try to make sure he enjoys these moments to the fullest, because they go by so fast," he signed off.

After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch as supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause. The emotional scenes brought a fitting close to an era that has seen the forward transform Argentina's fortunes on the international stage.

Messi's journey with Argentina has included triumphs at the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima, ending decades of expectation surrounding the national team.

With his final appearance now complete, Messi leaves behind a legacy defined not only by his goals and assists, but also by his enduring influence on Argentine football.

For a nation that waited years to see its greatest footballer lift major international trophies, his farewell in Buenos Aires provided one final reminder of the extraordinary chapter he wrote in Argentina's sky-blue and white. (ANI)

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