Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): Fresh from a triple victory at the Madras International Circuit this weekend, lady racing ace Jagathishree Kumaresan is set to make her international debut at the FIM Asia Women's Cup of Circuit Racing (ACCR) in Thailand from September 12 to 14.

The 21-year-old triple National champion from Chennai has been selected to represent FMSCI India at the prestigious event at the Thailand Circuit, Nakhonchaisi, following a dominant 2024 season, as per a release from ACCR.

Her stellar performance in Round 3 of the National Championship 2025 saw her achieve a remarkable triple crown, winning both races in the Girls 165cc National Championship and clinching victory in the highly competitive TVS one-make race.

Jagathishree's journey to the international stage is not short of challenges. Born on July 3, 2004, in Chennai, her tryst with racing began serendipitously on the ECR road when she saw some bikes racing, and forced her father to take a look, leading her to join and train alongside boys on bigger bikes under coach Mohamed Hanif at One Racing team.

She announced her arrival by finishing on the podium in her very first Rookies class race in Round 1 of 2020, famously charging from the back of the pack to secure second place.

Later in 2021, she raced with the boys in the TVS Rookies championship and became the first girl to get a podium that year, and stayed in the mid-pack. But later in 2022, she took a sabbatical to focus on her Class 12 exams.

In 2023, she captured her first National title with an all-win record in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship. She defended that title in 2024 after winning the National racing title in the ladies' class.

Despite competing with a serious right ankle injury that required surgery, which she delayed till the end of the championship, she added the coveted MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 title to her name.

She sealed the title after a dramatic final-round crash, as she picked herself up after a nasty fall, and finished the race to claim the championship in style. Then, the VM Sports Foundation-backed rider won the drag Nationals 2024, later in the year, for her 3rd National title.

"We treated her the same way as any other rider. But down the line, certain attributes revealed her huge potential," said her coach and mentor, Mohamed Hanif of One Racing Team. "I trusted my instincts to put her on a faster track. The results are there for everyone to see now."

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) selected Kumaresan based on her exceptional double-title win in 2024. The Bikerz module supported, Kumaresan, is one of the few riders to receive travel support from FIM Asia, covering air tickets and other arrangements for the Thailand event.

"Jagathi has been racing for four or five years now. She also raced with the boys in other categories. She is the reigning double champion... so FMSCI selected her to represent India," said Mr. Dastur, Chairman of the FMSCI Two-Wheeler Racing Commission. "We wish her all the best."

An Archaeology graduate from Madras Christian College who balanced academics with a demanding racing schedule, now sets her sights on a podium finish in Thailand. Her ultimate goal is to compete in the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR), and her debut in Thailand marks the first major step onto the global stage. (ANI)

