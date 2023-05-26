Triple treat for shuttlers, in last-8

Kuala Lumpur, May 25
Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 with contrasting wins over their respective rivals here today.
While double Olympics medallist and sixth seed Sindhu ousted Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in the women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest. Later, Srikanth prevailed over eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.
Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over the 28th-ranked Ohori, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16 21-11 in a Round of 16 clash. It was her 13th win over the Japanese in as many meetings. Sindhu will now face China’s Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.
World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a one-game deficit to beat world No. 11 and reigning All England champion Li 13-21 21-16 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage. Prannoy will next meet Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, who won the Spain Masters last month.
Coming into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against Vitidsarn, Srikanth notched up a 21-19 21-19 win to make it to the quarterfinals. He will meet Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata. Lakshya Sen, however, lost 14-21 19-21 to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit
Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...
A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future
Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act
India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body
The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...