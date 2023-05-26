Triple treat for shuttlers, in last-8

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, May 25

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 with contrasting wins over their respective rivals here today.

While double Olympics medallist and sixth seed Sindhu ousted Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in the women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest. Later, Srikanth prevailed over eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

HS Prannoy overcame China’s Li Shi Feng in three games. AP/PTI

Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over the 28th-ranked Ohori, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16 21-11 in a Round of 16 clash. It was her 13th win over the Japanese in as many meetings. Sindhu will now face China’s Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.

World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a one-game deficit to beat world No. 11 and reigning All England champion Li 13-21 21-16 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage. Prannoy will next meet Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, who won the Spain Masters last month.

Coming into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against Vitidsarn, Srikanth notched up a 21-19 21-19 win to make it to the quarterfinals. He will meet Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata. Lakshya Sen, however, lost 14-21 19-21 to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.