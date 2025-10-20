DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Triple win for Vinay Madaiah in inaugural fmsci Hill Climb Nationals

Triple win for Vinay Madaiah in inaugural fmsci Hill Climb Nationals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020132046
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Vinay S Madaiah of Trackmeisters Team won three classes in the Race to the Clouds event, the first round of the MSAK fmsci Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025 (INHCC) on Sunday, as per a release from Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025.

Advertisement

Bengaluru-born Vinay, in a Honda City Vtec built by Joel Joseph, Race Concepts, topped the premier 1151-1650cc Pro-stock petrol class to set the overall pace clocking 2minutes, 03.804 seconds to emerge as the "Fastest Driver of the Meet" on the 2.5km track on Mallappa Konda, 13km from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

"I grew up watching Hill Climbs and I am extremely passionate about these events since childhood and it was dream come true moment," said Vinay, as quoted from a press release by Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025.

Advertisement

Vinay is of Trackmeisters, the racing club that runs affordable motorsports events.

Vinay's precision run on the winding course got him two more victories in the Indian Open and INRC Rally cars classes to make it a historic triple in the first fmsci Hill Climb Nationals round.

Advertisement

Karthik Arumugam won the 1651cc and above class and came second to Vinay in two other classes. In the Up to 1150cc category, Mohammed Sahil of Ideal Racing took a commanding victory with a 2:10.264 run.

Kohima's Geetalatha Rai won the Ladies Open class in 2:42.217 beating Soundari Ananthraj, the 2w National Hill Climb round winner, who stayed back, to try her hand in the 4w class on a borrowed car. Kavya Kumari secured third despite mechanical setbacks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts