Tripura CM Manik Saha announces over 30 acres for cricket academy, says facility will cater to players beyond Northeast

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 20 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the state government has decided to provide more than 30 acres of land for setting up a cricket academy in the state, with the proposed facility expected to support players from Tripura as well as other parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Tripura Cricket Association’s (TCA) Annual Awards Ceremony 2026 in Agartala, Saha highlighted the need to strengthen cricket infrastructure, coaching and support facilities to nurture young talent.

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“I have also been the President of the Tripura Cricket Association, and since then, we have tried a lot to take it forward. Starting from the infrastructure, children should have good sports facilities, coaching should be good, good coaches should be brought, supporting staff should be good, and physiotherapists should be good. All this is necessary if cricket is to be taken forward. Regarding this and the infrastructure, as far as building a cricket academy here is concerned, I have already taken decisions with the government. We are going to give land of more than 30 acres to build their academy here. So when it is built, it will not be just for the Northeast; players from other places who are interested in cricket, along with those from our Tripura, will also be facilitated,” Saha told ANI.

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The Chief Minister also shared details of the government’s efforts to develop cricket infrastructure in the state through a post on X, saying around 30 acres of land had already been allotted at Sekerkote for a state-of-the-art cricket academy.

“Cricket is a game of passion, immense enthusiasm & emotion. Keeping this spirit in mind, the Tripura Cricket Association is taking various initiatives to promote the sport, strengthen cricket infrastructure and nurture the talents. We are committed to providing greater opportunities and facilities to the younger generation through sports,” Saha wrote on X.

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He added, “Delighted to share that the State Government has already allotted around 30 acres of land at Sekerkote for setting up a state-of-the-art cricket academy. In addition, the construction of the international cricket stadium at Narsingarh is nearing completion. Glad to join the annual award distribution ceremony of the TCA, held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the award recipients.”

CM Saha attended the TCA Annual Awards Ceremony 2026 as the Chief Guest. The event was held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Hall No. 1, in Agartala, and recognised cricketers and other contributors who made notable contributions to the state’s cricketing activities during the year.

Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy attended the programme as the Special Guest.

The annual awards ceremony brought together representatives of TCA-affiliated clubs, sub-divisional cricket associations, life members, coaching and playing centres, tournament-participating schools, former and current cricketers, sports associations and cricket enthusiasts.

The awards aim to recognise performances across the TCA’s cricketing activities and encourage players, coaches and institutions involved in the development of the sport in Tripura.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for current and former players, administrators, coaches and other stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of the state’s cricketing community during 2026.

Alongside the proposed academy at Sekerkote, Saha said the construction of the international cricket stadium at Narsingarh was nearing completion, highlighting the state government’s ongoing efforts to expand cricket infrastructure.

The proposed academy is expected to provide facilities for young cricketers from Tripura and other regions, while the development of coaching and support services remains central to the state’s plans for taking the sport forward. (ANI)

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