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Home / Sports / Tripura CM Manik Saha felicitates Asmita Dey for Commonwealth Games judo gold

Tripura CM Manik Saha felicitates Asmita Dey for Commonwealth Games judo gold

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ANI
Updated At : 11:29 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, met and felicitated judoka Asmita Dey for her historic achievement of winning India's first-ever Gold Medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games.

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During the meeting at Tripura Bhawan in the national capital, the Chief Minister congratulated Asmita Dey on her remarkable feat and lauded her determination, discipline, perseverance, and dedication, according to a press release.

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He said that her outstanding performance on the international stage has brought immense pride and honour to Tripura and the entire nation.

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"Asmita Dey's historic achievement on the international stage is a landmark moment for Indian sports and a matter of immense pride for Tripura. Her dedication, determination, and sporting excellence have made the entire state and the country proud," said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Her journey from Tripura to the top of the international podium will serve as a powerful inspiration to millions of young and aspiring athletes across the country. The State Government remains firmly committed to encouraging our youth, strengthening the sporting ecosystem, and nurturing talented athletes so that they can excel at the national and international levels," he added.

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The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Asmita Dey for her future sporting endeavours and expressed confidence that she would continue to bring further laurels to Tripura and the nation.

He also assured her that the State Government would continue to extend all necessary support and encouragement to help her pursue greater achievements on the world stage.

Asmita clinched the women's -48kg gold medal after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping Commonwealth Games final that was decided in Golden Score, securing India's first judo gold medal of the Games.

She was later joined on the podium by Harsh Singh, who won gold, Yamini Mourya, who claimed silver, and Unnati Sharma, who bagged bronze, taking India's judo medal tally to four. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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