DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Tripura judoka Mrigakshi Saha strikes gold at KVS National Sports Meet

Tripura judoka Mrigakshi Saha strikes gold at KVS National Sports Meet

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 6 (ANI): Young judoka Mrigakshi Saha of Agartala has brought home a national-level gold medal for Tripura after emerging victorious in the Under-14 girls' 36kg category at the 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Sports Competition 2026-27 in Agra.

Mrigakshi delivered a strong performance at the national competition to finish on top of the podium, underlining her potential as one of Tripura's promising young talents in judo, according to a press release from Tripura CMO.

Advertisement

The young athlete returned to Agartala early on Sunday and received a warm welcome at the railway station. Her coach Pradip Sarkar, family members and well-wishers were present to congratulate her on the achievement.

Advertisement

Mrigakshi trains under Sarkar, a certified Khelo India judo coach and the primary instructor at the NSRCC Khelo India Judo Centre in Agartala. Her success at the KVS National Sports Competition adds another significant achievement to her developing career.

The 55th KVS National Sports Meet features student-athletes from 25 regional boards competing across several sporting disciplines and age categories, including Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19.

Advertisement

Mrigakshi's achievement comes at a time when judo in Tripura is enjoying increased attention following the historic success of fellow state judoka Asmita Dey.

Dey created history at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the event. She triumphed in the women's 48kg category after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a closely contested final.

Dey secured the historic victory with a decisive throw during the Golden Score period, marking a landmark moment for Indian judo.

India won four judo medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with Dey claiming gold, Harsh Singh also winning gold, while Yamini Mourya and Unnati Sharma secured silver and bronze, respectively.

For Tripura, the emergence of young talents such as Mrigakshi provides further encouragement for the state's developing judo ecosystem. Her national title is expected to inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and pursue competitive opportunities beyond the state.

Mrigakshi will now look to build on her KVS National Sports Meet success as she continues her development under Sarkar and aims for greater achievements on the national judo circuit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts