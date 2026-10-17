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Home / Sports / “True icons and role models for youth”: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Indian men’s, women’s hockey teams

“True icons and role models for youth”: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Indian men’s, women’s hockey teams

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams as “true icons and role models” for the youth of India after their respective gold medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026. Meanwhile, Indian hockey teams’ captains Harmanpreet Singh and Salima Tete thanked the government for their support.

Notably, CM Majhi, in the presence of Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, on Friday felicitated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams and awarded Rs 11 lakh to each player from both teams in recognition of their achievements.

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Speaking to reporters, CM Majhi congratulated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams on winning gold medals at the Asian Games and qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, describing them as role models for the youth and a source of national pride.

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“Today is a moment of great pride as we celebrate the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, who won gold medals at the Asian Games and secured their places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. They are true icons and role models for the youth and a source of pride for India. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the support of 1.4 billion Indians, I am confident that our players will succeed at the Olympics," he said.

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event.

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Harmanpreet Singh expressed happiness over both the men's and women's teams winning gold at the Games and qualifying directly for the 2028 Olympics, while welcoming the recognition and encouragement extended to the players.

“I’m delighted that both the men’s and women’s teams won gold and qualified directly for the Olympics. It’s wonderful to receive such recognition and be part of an event that celebrates and motivates all the players. We’re very happy to be here," he said.

Meanwhile, the women's team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal by defeating China 1-0 in the final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute. The victory was India's first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982.

Speaking to ANI, Tete thanked the Odisha government for its continued support and warm welcome, saying the recognition motivates the team to perform well. She expressed hope for continued support ahead of the Olympics.

“I would like to thank the Odisha government for always welcoming us so warmly whenever we win medals. It motivates us to keep performing well. We love coming back to Odisha and are grateful for the love and support we receive. The government has always stood by us whenever we needed help. We hope this support continues, and we will do our best to perform well at the Olympics," she said.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey also thanked the Odisha government for its continued support of Indian hockey and the grand welcome extended to the men's and women's teams, saying, “Both the men’s and women’s teams have won gold, and the Odisha government has given them a grand welcome. Odisha has always supported Indian hockey... We are fortunate to have their support, and we hope Hockey India and the Odisha government will continue working together.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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