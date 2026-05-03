"Truly proud milestone": NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar hails MCA players in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, chasing down a 160-run target with 11 balls to spare, and climbed to sixth place on the points table.

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Following the result, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar hailed the contribution of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) cricketers in the win.

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Taking to X, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed wrote, "In the match of #IPL2026, the Chennai Super Kings team secured a resounding victory over Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Mukesh Choudhary from the 'Maharashtra Cricket Association' played a crucial role in leading the team to victory. Today, for the first time in #IPL history, three #MCA players represented the same team--a truly proud milestone."

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He further highlighted the significance of the moment, adding, "The platform, opportunities, encouragement, and essential facilities provided to players by the 'Maharashtra Cricket Association' through MPL and other tournaments have enabled various #MCA players to make their mark in IPL today, and it brings heartfelt satisfaction!"

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Mukesh Choudhary play for the Maharashtra cricket team.

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In the match, the Mumbai Indians posted 159/7 after opting to bat, powered by Naman Dhir's 57 and a quick 37 from the opener batter Ryan Rickelton. Chennai's bowlers, led by Anshul Kamboj (3 wickets) and Noor Ahmad (2 wickets), kept the scoring in check, particularly in the death overs.

Debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh impressed with figures of 1/24 in three overs, including the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, while Mukesh Choudhary remained wicketless.

In reply, CSK lost Sanju Samson early, but Gaikwad anchored the chase with an unbeaten 67, sharing a 98-run stand with Kartik Sharma (54*). Ruturaj Gaikwad, who leads the Maharashtra cricket team in the domestic cricket circuit, won the Player of the Match award for his captain's knock. CSK will clash with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (ANI)

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