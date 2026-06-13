Trump wishes US football team luck ahead of FIFA WC opener against Paraguay

Inglewood [US], June 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump extended his wishes to the national football side ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Paraguay on Friday.

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The official X handle of the US football team posted a video of the manager, Mauricio Pochettino, receiving a phone call from Trump. The post was captioned, "Last night, we received a message of support from POTUS ahead of our World Cup journey."

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Trump said to the coach on the phone, "I just called to say you are a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach. I know all about your record and your success. I think you have got a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck."

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In return, Pochettino thanked Trump and vowed to make the US proud with his team's performances.

Last night, we received a message of support from POTUS ahead of our World Cup journey. pic.twitter.com/MVPITGldtS — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026

The US is in Group D with Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye. After this match against Paraguay on Friday, they will play Australia in Seattle on June 19 and Turkiye on June 25 at Inglewood.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 - USA full squad

-Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

-Defenders: Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Auston Trusty (Celtic), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

-Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

-Forwards: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Tim Weah (Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Alex Zendejas (Club America). (ANI)

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