"Try to be more of hunter and less of a prey": Glenn Phillips after record-breaking T20I series against India

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, who scripted history by scoring a record 341 runs in the five-match T20I series against India, was named Player of the Series following the hosts' seven-wicket victory in the final match at Seddon Park on Sunday.

Reflecting on his approach during the series, Phillips said having a clear mindset and adopting an aggressive approach helped him perform consistently. He also highlighted the importance of taking on India's spin attack, particularly during crucial stages of the match.

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"When you go out there with a clear mind, it is great. Try to be more of a hunter and less of prey. Understanding that spin will be critical and wanting to take that down. When Varun came back, it was a make-or-break over, so wanted to take that risk," Phillips said during the post-match presentation.

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Looking ahead to the upcoming ODI matches, Phillips said the T20I series victory would provide confidence to the New Zealand team, while adding that the longer format would require the players to spend more time at the crease.

"A lot of confidence for the boys. Slightly longer format of the game, the ODIs, so we would like to stay out there for longer periods," he added.

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Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was named Player of the Match for his impressive four-wicket haul, which restricted India to 191/8 in the fifth and final T20I.

Speaking after receiving the award, Milne credited the bowling unit for making effective use of the conditions and adapting their plans during the series.

"Always nice to win the toss and get out three. Boys made use of the conditions early. There has been a little bit of swing here and there. We adjusted after a few games. We had our plans. Tickner bowled beautifully," Milne said.

The pacer also expressed satisfaction with his fitness and getting opportunities to play several matches during the series. He admitted that New Zealand were disappointed with their start to the T20I series but said the team was now looking forward to the ODI leg.

"Body is all good. Nice to get three-four games. Disappointed with the start of the series, and now looking forward to the ODIs," he added.

Coming to the match, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, chasing down the target of 192 in 17.4 overs.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries. Adam Milne took four wickets to restrict India to 191/8 despite half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (61) and Shreyas Iyer (50). Despite suffering a one-sided defeat, India won the five-match series 3-2. (ANI)

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