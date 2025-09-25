DT
Home / Sports / "Trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people": Agarkar clears air on Shreyas Iyer

"Trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people": Agarkar clears air on Shreyas Iyer

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India's Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has clarified that while Shreyas Iyer remains an important figure in India's white-ball setup, his absence from red-ball cricket continues due to fitness reasons.

Iyer will lead India A against Australia A before heading into the ODI series in Australia.

"I don't think we've discussed the 50-over format yet. At the moment, we have to pick the team for these two Test matches (against West Indies)," Agarkar said.

"Shreyas is a senior player. He obviously leads his franchise in IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket. He's one of the senior guys. He was captain for India A as well. It's not like because of that we are looking at him as a Test captain. We're trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people and India A gives us an opportunity to see if somebody has that ability."

"Unfortunately, I think the statement was put out already, with regards to his fitness in terms of red-ball cricket, he won't be available.... and he's been a key player in one-day cricket over the last few years," he added.

Shreyas has conveyed to the BCCI that he has taken a decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his overall fitness, as per the BCCI media advisory.

As a result, the selectors did not consider him for the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Vidarbha. However, Iyer will continue to lead the India A side in the three-match one-day series against Australia A, which begins on September 30 in Kanpur.

Iyer had low scores while playing in the red-ball match against Australia A and against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

"He gets three games before we go to Australia, and more than anything, we want him playing and playing well because he becomes a key member in the one-day squad," Agarkar added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

