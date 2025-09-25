"Trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people": Agarkar clears air on Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India's Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has clarified that while Shreyas Iyer remains an important figure in India's white-ball setup, his absence from red-ball cricket continues due to fitness reasons.
Iyer will lead India A against Australia A before heading into the ODI series in Australia.
"I don't think we've discussed the 50-over format yet. At the moment, we have to pick the team for these two Test matches (against West Indies)," Agarkar said.
"Shreyas is a senior player. He obviously leads his franchise in IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket. He's one of the senior guys. He was captain for India A as well. It's not like because of that we are looking at him as a Test captain. We're trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people and India A gives us an opportunity to see if somebody has that ability."
"Unfortunately, I think the statement was put out already, with regards to his fitness in terms of red-ball cricket, he won't be available.... and he's been a key player in one-day cricket over the last few years," he added.
Shreyas has conveyed to the BCCI that he has taken a decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his overall fitness, as per the BCCI media advisory.
As a result, the selectors did not consider him for the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Vidarbha. However, Iyer will continue to lead the India A side in the three-match one-day series against Australia A, which begins on September 30 in Kanpur.
Iyer had low scores while playing in the red-ball match against Australia A and against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.
"He gets three games before we go to Australia, and more than anything, we want him playing and playing well because he becomes a key member in the one-day squad," Agarkar added. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now