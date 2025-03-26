"Trying to have fun out there": Tim Seifert on his opening partnership with Finn Allen in fifth T20I against Pakistan

Wellington [New Zealand], March 26 (ANI): After having an exceptional T20I series against Pakistan, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert opened up about his opening partnership with right-hand batter Finn Allen in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Wednesday.

Tim Seifert's unbeaten 97 off just 38 balls capped off a dominant 4-1 series win for the Black Caps, as they chased down Pakistan's 128 in just 10 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Reflecting on his explosive partnership with Finn Allen at the top of the order, Seifert emphasized the importance of their aggressive approach. The duo's rapid start took New Zealand to 93 in just 6.2 overs.

"The way that me and Finn have started most games has been outstanding, and the way that we've put pressure on the bowlers and set up the team to do their job, it was good fun. Was a little bit tricky early on, and probably made the decision to try and put pressure on them a lot easier. Just trying to have fun out there. We're good mates, so it's fun having a good time with your mate," said Seifert in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ICC.

The 30-year-old opening batter also credited his T20 cricket experience across the globe and the importance of adapting to different playing conditions.

"Traveling around the world, it's been a great learning. The way that you play the game of T20 cricket does not necessarily come out that hot, but it's just being adaptive to conditions and understanding what you're playing on, what surface, and what it's doing. Being around the best players in the world has given me that confidence and bound to learn as well how you want to go about your innings," the opener said.

"This innings was probably extra hard, but I think that was just adapting to the bouncy wickets and using the pace. You go overseas for another Black Caps series, and the wickets might be completely different, and you got to change the way you play a little bit," the right-hand batter added.

Seifert, who had been out of the national team since April 2024, amassed scores of 44, 45, 19, 44 and 97* on his return in the five T20Is.

Expressing his elation on the return, Seifert said, "I don't think it's sunk in, to be honest. It happened quite quickly. I'm very proud of how this series has been. Being out of the team for a wee while now, so it's nice to come back and decide and put performances on the board"It's just taking every series one by one. All you can do as a player is try and put performances on the board, and you have to leave that down to the selectors and whoever the coach will be of what team they want for the World Cup. As a player, just got to try and keep on performing no matter what."

With several of New Zealand's top players engaged in overseas commitments, the series sweep highlighted the depth in the Black Caps' squad.

"Some of our top guys are away overseas, playing as well. The depth we have is great. You got to take your hat off to our bowlers as well. They put them under pressure, which makes it a little bit easier for us batters. I thought every seamer, every spinner that's bowled has done outstanding in this series. We've got to give them big credit," Seifert concluded.

The two sides face off next in a three-match ODI series, beginning Saturday, 29th March in Napier. (ANI)

